Clinton Library gears up for Summer Reading Program, Book Sale and more

(Clinton Public Library) Starting on May 27th, the Clinton Public Library will begin accepting registration for our annual Summer Reading Program for kids, teens, and adults of all ages. We will have many marvelous programs and events at the Clinton Public Library. This year’s theme is Build a Better World. The programs, running from June 5th through July 21st, focus on how to be involved with improving our world and creating a better future. Any teens wishing to volunteer to help during the summer reading program must attend one of two volunteer orientations, scheduled on the 1st and 9th of May at 5:30 PM. Teens must be 13 years old to volunteer, and a parent or guardian must accompany them to the orientation.

We will also be hosting the Friends of the Library Book Sale between May 3oth and June 3rd. Come support your local Friends of the Library by browsing their book sale for new interesting novels and non-fiction to enjoy. The first day will be for members of the Friends of the Library group only, but the other three days will be open to the public, no library card required. The times of the sale will be May 30th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., May 31st through June 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and June 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about our other library programs or events, please go to our website at www.clintonpubliclibrary.org, or contact Director Meg Harrison at director@clintonpubliclibrary.org or Public Relations Librarian Kelsie Herrell by email at public_relations@clintonpubliclibrary.org