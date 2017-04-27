Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinch River Spring Antique Fair May 5th & 6th

Clinch River Spring Antique Fair May 5th & 6th

Jim Harris

The Clinch River Spring Antique Fair is held annually on the First Saturday in May.

The 13th Annual Spring Antique Fair will be held on May 6, 2017.  Over 100 Antique Dealers come to Clinton’s Historic Downtown to present a fantastic Antiques and Collectibles Show.  Representing more than 5 States, the antique dealers line Market Street and its side streets and alleys.  The Fair is held from 9 am – 5 pm, rain or shine and is one of the best one-day antique shows in East Tennessee.  An antique car show is also featured during Saturday’s Fair.

On Friday evening May 5, 2017, there will be a kick-off party from 6 pm – 9 pm with food and live entertainment from local bluegrass group Wild Blue Yonder. Clinton’s 20+ antique shops remain open for late night shopping in the Downtown Historic District on Friday with many local food vendors set up adjoining the entertainment in the Park.

During Fair weekend, the antique shops will all be open for Sunday shopping from 1 pm – 5 pm for those folks who want to shop in a “less crowded” atmosphere or to be able to pick up the larger items that they purchased on Saturday.  Come join in the fun for an incredible weekend of antiquing!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

