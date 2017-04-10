Clinch River Community School Plant Sale back open

Clinch River Community School
Plant Sale
160 Maverick Circle
Clinton, TN 37716
865-457-7462
Contact: Ms. Hines
Hours Dates
8:20a – 4:30p
Vegetables
$2.00/4-pack, $14/flat (32 plants)
|
Tomatoes
*Beefsteak
*Old German
*Goliath
*Rutgers
*Golden Jubilee
Roma
Sweet 100s (cherry)
Celebrity
|
*Heirloom
Some varieties available in gallon pots — $3
|
Peppers
Big Bertha Green Bell
Red Baron Bell
Sweet Banana
Poblano
Hot Banana
Jalapeno
Red Cayenne
Red Habanero
|
Other Vegetables
**Available after Easter**
Okra
Cucumbers
Yellow Squash
Zucchini
Lettuce
Winter Onions
|
Flowers and Ferns
|
Bedding
$2.50/4-pack, $18/flat (32 plants)
3” Containers
$2.50
|
Potted Plants
6” Pots
$4
Ferns
1 for $10/2 for $18
$12
$20
|
Hanging Baskets
$8
$10
$12
Mixed Containers
$15 – $25
Pingback: Reminder: CRCS plant sale going on through May 19th – WYSH AM 1380