Clinch River Community School Plant Sale back open

                                                                    Clinch River Community School

Plant Sale

160 Maverick Circle

Clinton, TN 37716

865-457-7462

Contact: Ms. Hines

Hours Dates

Mon-Fri April 10th – May 19th

8:20a – 4:30p

Vegetables

$2.00/4-pack, $14/flat (32 plants)

Tomatoes

*Beefsteak

*Old German

*Goliath

*Rutgers

*Golden Jubilee

Roma

Sweet 100s (cherry)

Celebrity

*Heirloom

Some varieties available in gallon pots — $3

Peppers

Big Bertha Green Bell

Red Baron Bell

Sweet Banana

Poblano

Hot Banana

Jalapeno

Red Cayenne

Red Habanero

Other Vegetables

**Available after Easter**

Okra

Cucumbers

Yellow Squash

Zucchini

Lettuce

Winter Onions

Flowers and Ferns

Bedding

$2.50/4-pack, $18/flat (32 plants)

  • Petunias
  • Gazanias
  • Dianthus (Perennial)
  • Marigolds
  • Geraniums
  • Impatiens
  • Coleus

3” Containers

$2.50

  • Verbena (Perennial)
  • Mexican Heather
  • Purslane
  • Thunbergia

Potted Plants

6” Pots

$4

  • Gazanias
  • Geraniums
  • Dracaena Spike
  • Thunbergia
  • Mosquito Plants

Ferns

1 for $10/2 for $18

  • Boston

$12

  • Sword

$20

  • Macho

Hanging Baskets

$8

  • Wandering Jews
  • Purslane
  • Geraniums

$10

  • Petunias

$12

  • UT Orange & White Calibrachoas
  • Thumbergia

Mixed Containers

$15 – $25

  • Variety

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

