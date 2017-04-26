City Hall gets facelift

If you haven’t been by Clinton City Hall in the last few months, the building has been given a facelift.

The project was spurred by the city’s desire to make City Hall totally ADA-compliant and, with a new wheelchair ramp and a few other changes, it now meets the ADA standards. Previously, the building already had a wheelchair ramp but it was problematic due to a number of issues, including from a security standpoint, according to City Manager Roger Houck.

The new face of City Hall features two sets of stairs on either side of a brick facade, with railings across the front. Houck says that the building had not been renovated since the 1980s when CUB moved out of City Hall, and city officials felt it was time for a change.

The project was paid for out of the city’s capital outlay fund established a few years ago, and came in a little over budget at approximately $220,000 because of the age of the building and some extra work that was needed to make the project come together. The age of the building also caused the project to be completed about a month later than expected, as Houck explained to WYSH this morning.

He added that the reaction from the public has been positive.

The city will celebrate the new-look City Hall on Friday May 5th with a Chamber of Commerce Coffee from 8 to 9 am.

For pictures, check out our Facebook page.