Church burglarized in Anderson

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 111 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a theft from Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church on Peach Orchard Road.

Monday, a church official came to the Sheriff’s Department in Clinton and reported that the church had been broken into the previous week. He told deputies that everyone had left the church after Wednesday evening services wrapped up at around 8:30 pm on April 19th. The next day, a church deacon discovered that someone had broken in to the building and forced open an office door. While nothing was reported stolen from the office itself, a further check of the church revealed that someone had stolen a Fender bass guitar, a guitar case, a tuner and a 15-foot cord.

The total value of the stolen items was estimated at around $680. Church leaders told investigators the door that had been forced open by the culprit or culprits was repaired at no cost by a church member.

The Criminal Investigation Division is following up.

