Celebrate Oak Ridge performers to be announced

Performers for Celebrate Oak Ridge, the event formerly known as the Secret City Festival, will be announced during the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spring Primetime networking event at the Chamber on Thursday, April 27.

Over 40 Chamber members have already reserved exhibit space for the event, which is titled “Fiesta Primetime.”

The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 pm on Thursday, April 27, under the tent in the parking lot of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, which is at 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Primetime is one of the Chamber’s biggest networking events of the year, and anyone—Chamber member or not—is encouraged to attend. During the event, organizers for Celebrate Oak Ridge will announce the performers for this summer’s event.

The presenting sponsor of Fiesta Primetime is All Occasions Party Rentals.

Primetime is described as a semi-annual opportunity for members of the Chamber to network with one another as well as to allow members of the public to come by and see what area businesses have to offer. Chamber member businesses may reserve an exhibit space by visiting the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org and following the links from the Calendar page.

There is no need to register to attend the event and enjoy the festivities, during which, many exhibitors plan to offer door prizes, giveaways, and food samples.