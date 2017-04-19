Campbell man pleads in fatal crash

A Campbell County man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges connected to a fatal 2015 traffic accident.

32-year-old Justin Powell pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in the January 27th, 2015 crash that killed Daniel Dupuy. The crash happened on Butter and Egg Road in Jacksboro after Powell had argued with his wife at a nearby convenience store and sped off in his Ford F150. He crossed over the center line of the roadway at a high rate of speed and collided with Dupuy’s vehicle, fatally injuring him.

Powell received a 12-year prison sentence in exchange for his plea and that sentence will begin at the conclusion of a sentence he already serving for a previous probation violation.