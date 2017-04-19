Home / Local News / Campbell man pleads in fatal crash

Campbell man pleads in fatal crash

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 143 Views

A Campbell County man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges connected to a fatal 2015 traffic accident.

32-year-old Justin Powell pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in the January 27th, 2015 crash that killed Daniel Dupuy. The crash happened on Butter and Egg Road in Jacksboro after Powell had argued with his wife at a nearby convenience store and sped off in his Ford F150. He crossed over the center line of the roadway at a high rate of speed and collided with Dupuy’s vehicle, fatally injuring him.

Powell received a 12-year prison sentence in exchange for his plea and that sentence will begin at the conclusion of a sentence he already serving for a previous probation violation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR to hold official dedication of 8th rowing lane

The City of Oak Ridge will welcome state and local leaders on Friday, April 28, 2017, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved