Bruce D. Hale, age 88 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center. Bruce was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton and a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. Bruce retired from Y-12 as an Engineer Technician after 32 years of service. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Preceded in death by wife, Dorthy Hale; parents, Everett and Connie Hale.
He is survived by:
Children……………. Robert Hale & wife Cindy of Ft. Worth, TX
Grandchildren. Ivan and Samantha Hale
14 Great Grandchildren
Several very loving step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will follow at the Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com