Bruce D. Hale, age 88 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.  Bruce was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton and a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston.  Bruce retired from Y-12 as an Engineer Technician after 32 years of service.  He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.  Preceded in death by wife, Dorthy Hale; parents, Everett and Connie Hale.

He is survived by:

Children…………….   Robert Hale & wife Cindy of Ft. Worth, TX

      Patricia Wayne & husband Roy of Knoxville

      Nancy Burnette & the late Perry Burnette of Knoxville

Grandchildren.        Ivan and Samantha Hale

      Sarah McGill, Ashley Johnson, Emily Binger, Dylan Underwood,

      Alexandra Inman, and Asa Burnette

14 Great Grandchildren

Several very loving step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will follow at the Sunset Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

