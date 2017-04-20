Breakfast with the Legislators April 24th

Breakfast with the Legislators will be held this Monday April 24th from 7:30 to 8:30 am in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

Breakfast with the Legislators is organized by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge and is held on the fourth Monday of each month while the general Assembly is in session in Nashville.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Ken Yager and State Representatives Kent Calfee and John Ragan have all been invited to update their constituents on what is happening in the state legislature. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share opinions with their legislators.

A light continental breakfast is provided at no charge, and the public is encouraged to attend.