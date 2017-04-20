Home / Featured / Breakfast with the Legislators April 24th

Breakfast with the Legislators April 24th

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

Breakfast with the Legislators will be held this Monday April 24th from 7:30 to 8:30 am in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

Breakfast with the Legislators is organized by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge and is held on the fourth Monday of each month while the general Assembly is in session in Nashville.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Ken Yager and State Representatives Kent Calfee and John Ragan have all been invited to update their constituents on what is happening in the state legislature. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share opinions with their legislators.

A light continental breakfast is provided at no charge, and the public is encouraged to attend.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson, Campbell schedule Day of Prayer events

Anderson County will once again participate in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved