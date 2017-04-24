Home / Obituaries / Billy Gene Prater, age 76, of LaFollette

Billy Gene Prater, age 76, of LaFollette

Billy Gene Prater, age 76, of LaFollette passed away Friday, April 21, 2017. Member of Morning Star Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. Preceded in death by wife, Mabel Lay Prater; parents, Roy & Bessie Green Prater; sister, Virginia Cordell; brother, James Prater

Survivors

Cousin: Charles Norman

Friend & Caregiver: Eugene Hatmaker

Funeral Services 2 PM Tuesday Cross-Smith Chapel

Interment Cumberland View Cemetery

Family will receive friends 1 PM to 2 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

