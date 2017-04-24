Billy Gene Prater, age 76, of LaFollette passed away Friday, April 21, 2017. Member of Morning Star Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. Preceded in death by wife, Mabel Lay Prater; parents, Roy & Bessie Green Prater; sister, Virginia Cordell; brother, James Prater
Survivors
Cousin: Charles Norman
Friend & Caregiver: Eugene Hatmaker
Funeral Services 2 PM Tuesday Cross-Smith Chapel
Interment Cumberland View Cemetery
Family will receive friends 1 PM to 2 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
