Bike safety the focus at 2 county schools

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Anderson County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer Sergeant Wendy Garrison and SRO Deputy Kim Lay recently held bicycle safety classes for students at both Norris and Fairview Elementary Schools.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital provided helmets for 94 of our 3rd and 4th grade students through a grant from the Kohl’s Cares Program, which is designed to help prevent accidents when using roller skates, skateboards, inline skates, bicycles, non-motorized scooters and retractable roller sneakers.

The ACSD, in a press release, extended its thanks to the Healthy Kids Program with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the Kohl’s Cares Program for providing helmets to our Norris and Fairview students.

For more information on bicycle helmet safety, please visit: https://www.etch.com/community/helmet-safety/
For more information on Kohl’s Cares, please visit: https://www.kohls.com/sale-event/kohl-s-cares.jsp

