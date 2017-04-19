Home / Obituaries / Arthur Roy McCoy, age 70 of Andersonville

Arthur Roy McCoy, age 70 of Andersonville

Arthur Roy McCoy, age 70 of Andersonville passed away at his residence on Monday, April 17, 2017.  Arthur played the steel guitar with the gospel group, Lighthouse Trio.  Throughout his life he loved hunting, fishing, gospel, playing the guitar, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.  Arthur is preceded in death parents, Luther and Reatha McCoy; sister, Loretta McCoy; brothers, Earl and Pete McCoy.

He is survived by:

Daughter…………..   Misty Rodney & husband Richard of Knoxville

Son…………………..    Arthur Roy McCoy, Jr. & wife Tammy of Chicago, IL

Grandchildren…      Chris Kitts, Nikolas McCoy, Courtney Morsch, & Tyler Spurling

Great grandchildren..        Mackenzie Kitts and Kai Morsch

Brothers…………                   Claude McCoy & wife Sue

                  Floyd McCoy & wife Jean

Sister……………                     Gloria Jean Fox & husband Roy

Numerous nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.  His graveside will be 10:00 am Friday, at New Loyston Cemetery in Andersonville.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

