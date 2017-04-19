Home / Obituaries / Arnold Elmo Meadows, age 70, of LaFollette

Arnold Elmo Meadows, age 70, of LaFollette

2017-04-19

Arnold Elmo Meadows, age 70, of LaFollette passed away Monday, April 17, 2017. Member of Victory Baptist Church. Retired from Shelby Company. Preceded in death by daughter, Etta Meadows; parents, David & Nila Parker Meadows; brothers, Eddie, Robert and Arlis Meadows; sisters, Betty Sue, Marie, and Ella Fay.

Survivors:

Wife: Gwen McCarty Meadows

Sons: Gregory Meadows, Elvis Meadows, Kelly Meadows

Grandchildren: Audrinna Meadows, Autumn Meadows, Dawson Meadows

Brother: Paul Meadows

Sisters: Norma Jean Helton and Shirley Adams

Funeral Services 7 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Dale Baker officiating

Interment 11 AM Friday Victory Cemetery

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

