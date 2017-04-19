Arnold Elmo Meadows, age 70, of LaFollette passed away Monday, April 17, 2017. Member of Victory Baptist Church. Retired from Shelby Company. Preceded in death by daughter, Etta Meadows; parents, David & Nila Parker Meadows; brothers, Eddie, Robert and Arlis Meadows; sisters, Betty Sue, Marie, and Ella Fay.
Survivors:
Wife: Gwen McCarty Meadows
Sons: Gregory Meadows, Elvis Meadows, Kelly Meadows
Grandchildren: Audrinna Meadows, Autumn Meadows, Dawson Meadows
Brother: Paul Meadows
Sisters: Norma Jean Helton and Shirley Adams
Funeral Services 7 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Dale Baker officiating
Interment 11 AM Friday Victory Cemetery
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home