Anderson Trustee offered state job, no decision yet

Despite swirling rumors, Anderson County Trustee Rodney Archer has not resigned.

Late Thursday and early Friday, rumors began to circulate that Archer would be stepping down to accept a job with the state. WYSH reached out to Archer, who assured us that he has not resigned. He does say, however, that he has been offered the position of Executive Director of the County Officials Association of Tennessee–or COAT.

The position was set to come open later this fall but the previous director, who had announced his retirement last fall, passed away in mid-February, speeding up the timetable for the search. Archer says he and his wife began contemplating the position late last year.

Archer says that he was offered the position late Thursday but has not yet seen a detailed contract, so has not made a decision as to what he will do yet. In a press release issued by a spokesperson Friday afternoon, Archer stated “Once the details are laid out before me and I accept, the COAT Board will meet on May 9th to approve my hiring. If the board approves my hiring, I would not assume my new role until later this summer. If all that occurs, then I will resign as trustee and provide for a smooth transition for whomever the County Commission appoints as the new Trustee.”

This morning, Archer told us that he “can’t see a reason [he] wouldn’t (take the job), but again [he] hasn’t seen the formal offer yet either.”

Archer also assured Anderson County citizens that he will remain committed to the Trustee’s office and his duties to the citizens and will work with whoever his successor is to ensure a smooth transition.

COAT promotes more efficient county government throughout all 95 counties in Tennessee, and if he accepts the job, Archer would be in charge directing training and guidance to county governments to help them operate more efficiently and smoothly.

You can read Friday’s press release on our website.

“I am proud to have been offered the position of Executive Director of COAT, but I have not seen a contract or details, as I was only offered the position late last night,” Archer said.

“Once the details are laid out before me and I accept, the COAT board will meet on May 9th to approve my hiring. If the board approves my hiring, I would not assume my new role until later this summer. If all that occurs, then I will resign as trustee and provide for a smooth transition for whomever the county commission appoints to as the new trustee. My goal in this process will be to leave the trustee’s office in the best possible hands possible for the people of Anderson County.”

If Archer accepts the position to lead C.O.A.T., Archer would be tasked with directing training and guidance to county governments in an effort to replicate those successes across the state.

“One of the greatest joys of my life has been to serve the people of Anderson County,” Archer said. “I have worked extremely hard to identify ways to make our office as easy and pleasant for residents to do business with. I feel we have been successful in many respects.”

“People are becoming increasingly disgruntled with government and essentially the responsibility lies with us at the local levels to maintain what trust is still there and build upon that. It’s not going to come from Washington down. It’s going to come from local governments and go up,” said Archer.

Archer was awarded Outstanding Trustee of the Year for 2015 at a conference in Knoxville. This is the highest award granted to an elected official within the Tennessee County Trustees’ Association. Archer was named the East Tennessee Trustee of the year in 2010.

He has received much praise for his work in protecting the tax relief program. Archer helped craft a bill to protect the program, which offers assistance to senior citizens, disabled homeowners, and disabled veterans in paying their property tax.