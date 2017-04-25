Anderson County marks National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month

(Submitted by Anderson County Mayor’s office) Swirling blue and silver pinwheels have probably caught the attention of passing motorists at various locations throughout Anderson County this month.

Officials with Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee have visited a number of businesses, including the Anderson County Courthouse, to deliver Pinwheels for Prevention to mark April as National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

“Pinwheels for Prevention” demonstrate an organization’s commitment to building healthy communities and investing in the lives of children, and is part of a national campaign that started in 2008.

“I have always believed that our first job as a civilized society is to see that children make it to adulthood in a safe, caring environment—free from abuse. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the wonderful people of Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee who work day in and day out to prevent child abuse and neglect and promote stronger families and communities,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

During its monthly meeting on April 17, the Anderson County Board of Commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Monday in Anderson County. Comments made by Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee Program Manager Susan Moore to commissioners were well received. Volunteers planted pinwheels at the Courthouse before the meeting, despite heavy rain.

The pinwheel is selected as the emblem for the campaign because they remind us of childlike notions and symbolize the healthy, happy, and carefree childhood that all children deserve, according to Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee.