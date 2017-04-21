Home / Featured / Anderson County Library Board Member wins statewide award

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

Anderson County Library Board Treasurer Susan Miceli was presented with the Trustee of the Year Award for her dedicated service and support at the Tennessee Library Association’s annual conference in Knoxville earlier this month.

During the nearly five years she’s served on the Anderson County Library Board, Miceli has been board chair, vice chair, and treasurer.

According to a release from the ACLB, “Susan’s hard work helping the directors’ prepare their annual budgets, assisting the board and the libraries to meet state standards, and supporting the libraries programs, collections, and activities during her tenure hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

Miceli also serves on the Norris Library Commission.

