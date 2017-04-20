Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson, Campbell schedule Day of Prayer events

Anderson, Campbell schedule Day of Prayer events

Anderson County will once again participate in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Anderson County’s observance of the 2017 National Day of Prayer will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017, on the front steps of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 North Main St., Clinton.  The Mayor’s Office says that the Courthouse will be open, but with limited staff during the ceremony, so citizens are asked to be patient if they have business to conduct.

All Anderson County citizens are invited to attend the ceremony.

Prayers will be offered for county officials, our nation and military, our community, and churches and families.

Local pastors will lead those assembled in prayer, and local citizens and students will provide musical selections.

The National Day of Prayer in Campbell County will be held in the gymnasium of the City of LaFollette West End Community Center, also known as the Old West LaFollette Elementary School, which is located at 300 W. Beech Street.

The date is, Thursday, May 4th at 7:00 pm.

State Senator Ken Yager will be the key note speaker.

Local pastors, various public officials, veterans, school personnel and private citizens will be praying for our local area and our nation. The Community Choir will also be ministering in song. The entire community is invited.

