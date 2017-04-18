Home / Obituaries / Adam Lee Brewer, age 17, of Jacksboro

Adam Lee Brewer, age 17, of Jacksboro

Adam Lee Brewer, age 17, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, April 14, 2017. He was a Member of Wynn Community Church and worked at McDonalds. Preceded in death by Grandfathers, Robert Lee Brewer and James Allen; Aunt, Terri Bolton; Twin Nephews, Eli and Dakota.

Survivors

Parents: Jim and Lisa Allen Brewer

Brother: Matthew Brewer

Sisters: Gracie, Kayte, Angel and Amberlin Brewer

Grandmothers: Janice Allen

Eva Brewer

Niece: Penelope
Nephew: Jacoby
Special Uncle: Mike Collier

Several Aunts and Uncles and Cousins

Private funeral service will be held at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Interment in the Allen Family Cemetery

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

To help with the final expense Memorials may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

