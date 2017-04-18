Adam Lee Brewer, age 17, of Jacksboro passed away Friday, April 14, 2017. He was a Member of Wynn Community Church and worked at McDonalds. Preceded in death by Grandfathers, Robert Lee Brewer and James Allen; Aunt, Terri Bolton; Twin Nephews, Eli and Dakota.
Survivors
Parents: Jim and Lisa Allen Brewer
Brother: Matthew Brewer
Sisters: Gracie, Kayte, Angel and Amberlin Brewer
Grandmothers: Janice Allen
Eva Brewer
Niece: Penelope
Nephew: Jacoby
Special Uncle: Mike Collier
Several Aunts and Uncles and Cousins
Private funeral service will be held at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Interment in the Allen Family Cemetery
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
To help with the final expense Memorials may be made to Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
