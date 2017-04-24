ACSD updates latest road conditions

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department had a busy weekend since the rain started on Friday. Flooding occurred throughout the county. There were trees that had fallen on homes but no reports of injuries. High water forced the closure of several roads. Many of those are still closed. The water is receding but drivers are urged to continue to use caution. Due to all of the flooded roads, Anderson County Schools were closed today.

Deputies responded to 25 traffic hazard reports from Friday through Sunday. These included fallen trees and other debris in the roadway. Mudslides were also reported on at least two roads.

There were numerous reports of fallen trees. Many of those took down power lines but as of this morning the Clinton Utilities Board had power restored to most all outages. On Saturday fallen trees and power lines had Clinton Highway (US 25W) closed at the Knox County line for over two hours.

Briceville Highway (State Route 116) is currently closed near Lower Briceville Road due to a sinkhole and fallen pavement. Park Lane near Anderson County Park also had a report of a sinkhole.

Both the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Anderson County Highway Department have worked throughout the weekend and are continuing to clean up trees and debris as well as to make road repairs.

Again we urge motorists to drive with caution and to never drive through high water. Remember: “Turn Around. Don’t Drown.”