ACSD, ASAP team up to warn teens of driving under influence

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s School Resource Unit and Allies For Substance Abuse Prevention of Anderson County (ASAP) will host a DUI Simulation Class for students at Anderson County High School on Friday, April 21st at 11:00 am.

Using DUI simulation goggles while operating a golf cart, students will be able to see first-hand the effects of driving while under the influence.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Rescue Squad, Andersonville Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Lifestar along with representatives with Anderson County Schools will be participating in this event, golf carts for which have been provided by Tommy’s Motorsports of Clinton.

