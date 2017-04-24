ACSD, ASAP host DUI simulation event at ACHS

(Anderson County Sheriff’s Department) The School Resource Unit of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Allies For Substance Abuse Prevention of Anderson County (ASAP), in cooperation with Anderson County Schools, hosted a DUI Simulation Event this morning for students at Anderson County High School. Using DUI simulation goggles, students were able to see first-hand the effects of driving while under the influence. These goggles simulate different levels of blood alcohol in a person’s system. Students drove golf carts through a driving course and participated in field sobriety tests. All of the students who were “tested” could see how alcohol and drugs can seriously impair driving and coordination.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Rescue Squad, Andersonville Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Lifestar along with representatives with Anderson County Schools were on hand for this event.

School officials are thanked for hosting this event and special thanks go to Director of Schools Tim Parrott, Assistant Director Greg Deal, Safety Director Joe Forgety, Anderson County High Principal Andrea Russell, Assistant Principal Gary Terry, Assistant Principal Ben Downs, Assistant Principal Travis Freeman, Assistant Principal Jeni Irwin, and the members of the Anderson County Board of Education.

This DUI Simulation Event was coordinated by Anderson County High SRO Deputy Shawn Bannach, SRO Sergeant Wendy Garrison, and SRO Deputy Kim Lay. This event was held Friday as proms for both Anderson County and Clinton High Schools were held Saturday night.

Our thanks to Tommy Thompson of Tommy’s Motorsports for providing the golf carts.