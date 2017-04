Due to rain in the forecast for this Saturday, the Anderson County Career and Technical Center’s Car Show has been rescheduled for next Saturday, April 29th.

10 am to 12 noon is registration and the car show itself will be held until 6pm.

Food vendors will be on site all day, awards will be presented, plus they will have a bounce house, and a host of other activities to help make this a great day!

Please come out and support Career and Technical Education in Anderson County.