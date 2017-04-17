AC Commission helps out Friendship Bell

Several Anderson County commissioners recently gathered at the International Friendship Bell in Oak Ridge to present a $10,000 check for the new Peace Pavilion that will become the Bell’s new home in Bissell Park.

The Commission voted unanimously earlier this year to allocate $10,000 to help replace the pavilion housing the Bell, after structural beams in the original pavilion deteriorated and the structure had to be demolished in 2014.

The Bell and Peace Pavilion are expected to have a major role in the National Park, according to a press release. National Park Service officials expect the park to attract more than 70,000 visitors a year, and the Bell will be a visible symbol of the peaceful relationship that developed between the United States and Japan after World War II.

More than $600,000 has been contributed for the Peace Pavilion and surrounding gardens, with a goal of $750,000.

Contributions may be made by check to the Oak Ridge Rotary Community Foundation, with “For Bell Project” on the check’s memo line, and sent to: International Friendship Bell, C/O David Carr, Oak Ridge Rotary Community Fund, P.O. Box 6331, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-6331.

To see the eight different donor levels for supporting the Bell, go to http://friendshipbell.com and click on “Donate.”