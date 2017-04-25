AC Chamber Job Fair this Thursday

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Job Fair this Thursday April 27th from 3 to 7 pm at the New Hope Center at 602 Scarboro Road in Oak Ridge.

Dozens of exhibitors will be there displaying employment and educational opportunities for attendees.

Here is a list of companies, organizations, agencies and schools that have already signed up to take part: (List subject to change)

AISIN Automotive

Anderson County Sheriffs Dept.

Eagle Bend Manufacturing

Emory Valley Center

Express Employment Professionals

Formall

Greenfield Senior Living

HealthMarkets

Home Helpers of East TN

King University

MAG USA, Inc.

Maurices

ORAU

ORNL Federal Credit Union

Perfect Polish

Premier Solutions International

Protomet

​Resource Mfg

Roane State Community College

Senior Helpers

Shawmut

Sitel

SL Tennessee

Techmer PM

Temp Systems/TSI Industrial Inc.

TCAT – Harriman

TCAT – Knoxville

Turnkey Technical Services, Inc.

Tusculum College

Y-12 Federal Credit Union

For more information on Thursday’s Job Fair, visit www.andersoncountychamber.org.