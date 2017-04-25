Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Chamber Job Fair this Thursday

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Job Fair this Thursday April 27th from 3 to 7 pm at the New Hope Center at 602 Scarboro Road in Oak Ridge.

Dozens of exhibitors will be there displaying employment and educational opportunities for attendees.

Here is a list of companies, organizations, agencies and schools that have already signed up to take part: (List subject to change)

AISIN Automotive
Anderson County Sheriffs Dept.
Eagle Bend Manufacturing
Emory Valley Center
Express Employment Professionals
Formall
Greenfield Senior Living
HealthMarkets
Home Helpers of East TN
King University
MAG USA, Inc.
Maurices
ORAU
ORNL Federal Credit Union
Perfect Polish
Premier Solutions International
Protomet
​Resource Mfg
Roane State Community College
Senior Helpers
Shawmut
Sitel
SL Tennessee
Techmer PM
Temp Systems/TSI Industrial Inc.
TCAT – Harriman
TCAT – Knoxville
Turnkey Technical Services, Inc.
Tusculum College
Y-12 Federal Credit Union

For more information on Thursday’s Job Fair, visit www.andersoncountychamber.org.

