Bike with a ranger Saturday

You are invited to join a National Park Service park ranger for a bike ride on the North Boundary Greenway to see how the former communities of the area have changed during the past 70 years.

It’s a free program by the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, and it will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. The program will begin at the Turnpike Gatehouse and travel down Quarry Trail.

Participants will explore the former communities that disappeared during the creation of the Secret City of Oak Ridge, one of the sites of the Manhattan Project during World War II. Rangers will stop several times along the bike ride to point out the rich history that is found within the Oak Ridge area.

The Turnpike Gatehouse is located at 2900 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Tennessee state law requires that bicycle operators under 16 years of age must wear a helmet, and child passengers under 40 pounds or 40 inches must be seated and secured in a child restraining seat or bicycle trailer, the press release said.

The Park Service says that visitors are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, insect repellent, and appropriate footwear in the interests of safety.

The Manhattan Project was a top-secret federal program to build the world’s first atomic weapons during World War II. Oak Ridge was a production site for the Manhattan Project. Besides Oak Ridge, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, which is just over one year old, includes Hanford, Washington, and Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the park’s website for more information at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm. You can follow the park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManhattanProjectNPS, follow the park’s Twitter feed @MnhtnProjectNPS, or follow the park on Instagram @manhattanprojectnps.

For more information or directions, contact the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 576-6767.