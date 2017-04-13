13 local players make All PrepXtra squads

The 2016-2017 All-PrepXtra Basketball Teams were announced this morning by the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

On the girls’ side, Oak Ridge sophomore Jada Guinn was named to the First Team, while junior teammate Mykia Dowdell made Second Team All-PrepXtra. Campbell County’s Skyler Boshears, Coalfield’s Kaylea Foster and Powell’s Haley Schubert were all named to the Third Team.

Our area is well represented on the boys’ All PrepXtra squad. Oak Ridge seniors Tee Higgins and Taijon Jones were part of the First Team, along with Harriman standout Isaiah McClain and Clinton native and Webb junior Chase Ridenour. The Second Team includes Parker McKinney of Coalfield and Jack Richards of Powell. Anthony Gibson of Oak Ridge and Harriman’s Joe Pace were named Third Team All-PrepXtra.