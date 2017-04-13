Home / Local Sports / 13 local players make All PrepXtra squads

13 local players make All PrepXtra squads

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 59 Views

The 2016-2017 All-PrepXtra Basketball Teams were announced this morning by the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

On the girls’ side, Oak Ridge sophomore Jada Guinn was named to the First Team, while junior teammate Mykia Dowdell made Second Team All-PrepXtra. Campbell County’s Skyler Boshears, Coalfield’s Kaylea Foster and Powell’s Haley Schubert were all named to the Third Team.

Our area is well represented on the boys’ All PrepXtra squad. Oak Ridge seniors Tee Higgins and Taijon Jones were part of the First Team, along with Harriman standout Isaiah McClain and Clinton native and Webb junior Chase Ridenour. The Second Team includes Parker McKinney of Coalfield and Jack Richards of Powell. Anthony Gibson of Oak Ridge and Harriman’s Joe Pace were named Third Team All-PrepXtra.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Wet weather makes for light Monday scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES (Monday April 17th) BASEBALL: Oak Ridge 8 Clinton 0…Karns 11 Anderson County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved