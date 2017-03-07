Groundbreaking set for CHS Multi-Sport Facility

Work is underway as construction gets set to begin on the long-awaited and highly-anticipated multi-purpose facility at Clinton High School. The construction will “officially” begin on Monday March 13th when school officials, coaches and other dignitaries hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 12 noon to which the community is invited.

Originally designed to connect to the existing Field House, the design in play now calls for a complete replacement of the aging Field House with a two-story structure with a weight training area and an artificial surface practice field that can be used by the football team, the band, cheerleaders and the dance team. An additional open area will host the wrestling and volleyball teams. The 12,000 square foot modern sports facility will feature universal access for all student athletes, with enough room for multiple teams to practice concurrently and a state of the art sound system throughout the building.

There will also be separate men’s and women’s showers and locker rooms. The second floor will consist of coaching offices and a film room

In addition to the football and other teams, officials also envision the facility as being ideal for other groups as well, including the ROTC and Robotics organizations. The film room is expected to feature stadium seating where players can not only watch game film, but also for other students to assemble for classes, choral performances and guest speakers just to name a few possible alternate uses.

The Hollingsworth Foundation has come on board to help facilitate the $1.2 million project, which is being funded by $200,000 from the county school system, private and corporate donations and in-kind donations of goods and services.

Again, the formal groundbreaking for the Clinton High School Multi-Sport Facility is set for Monday March 13th at 12 noon at the school.