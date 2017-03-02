Home / Community Bulletin Board / Briceville & Anderson County Public Library Foundation annual meeting March 30

March 2, 2017

The annual meeting of the Briceville & Anderson County Public Library Foundation, Inc. will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 3:30 pm in the Peggy and Marshall Hackworth Community Room at the Briceville Public Library, 111 Slatestone Road, Briceville, TN.  Business will include election of the Board of Directors and a report on fund raising progress.  Anyone who has contributed to the Foundation in the past year is deemed to be a member of the Foundation, can vote, and is encouraged to attend.  Following the Annual Meeting and after a short break, the new Board of Directors will meet to elect officers and conduct business.

The Briceville & Anderson County Public Library Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit Tennessee corporation, permitted to solicit funds, whose purposes are first: to obtain funds for construction of a public library building in the Briceville community, and second: to provide supplemental financial support to all Anderson County, Tennessee, Public Libraries.  For additional information, contact the Foundation at PO Box 414, Norris, TN 37828.

