Windrock Bike Park ready for its first pro event

Jim Harris 43 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

The new mountain bike park at Windrock Park will hold its first professional event as the Pro Gravity Tour will take place at the the park on March 11 and 12.

Windrock Park is north of Oliver Springs. The mountain bike park was designed and built by professional mountain bikers Neko Mulally and Sean Leader, according to Adventure Anderson County and Explore Oak Ridge. It’s laid out on 550 acres of Windrock Park and includes nine trails ranging from one to 1.5 miles long.

Shuttles are available on the weekends, and riders can self-shuttle through the week. Visit www.windrockbikepark.com for more information.

