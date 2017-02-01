Wilma June Roysden Griffith, age 81, of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield, slipped away Wednesday morning, February 1, 2017, at her home after a battle with Vascular Dementia. Born in Seiber Flats in Briceville, Tennessee in 1936, Wilma was the oldest daughter of George W. and Tennie Roysden. Affectionately known as Sissy, she took care of her brothers and sisters while her Daddy worked in the coal mines. They moved to the Gobey community in Morgan County and there she met the love of her life, Ralph Griffith. They were married in 1952 and had three children. Ralph was hurt in 1967 and she faithfully took care of him until he died in 2010. She has always had a servant’s heart and couldn’t turn anyone down that needed her help, helping take care of both her mother-in-law and father-in-law before they passed as well as her own mother before she died in 2009. She worked at Kaiser Roth Hosiery Mill in Harriman for a number of years then Red Kap in Wartburg for 20 plus years until she had to retire due to a stroke. Her greatest treasures were not of gold but of family. She loved her family. Her children will always have the memories of the many sacrifices she had to make. Her grandchildren will always remember her fixing them fried potatoes and chicken tenders no matter what time of day or night and the great-grandchildren will always remember that Granny always had ice cream for them. She was well known in her family for her great cooking, especially bean cakes, chicken and dumplings and corn bread. Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Harold Griffith; granddaughter, Lindsay Griffith; parents, George W. Roysden, Sr., and Tennie Wilson Roysden Richardson; brother, James Roysden; infant brother, Paul Roysden.

SURVIVORS

Children Marilyn Calfee & husband, Kent of Kingston

Teresa Jackson of Kingston

William Grififth & wife, Cindi of Coalfield

Grandchildren Brent Sheldon & wife, Sammie of O’Fallon, Illinois

Chris Jackson & wife, Megan of Knoxville

Melissa Cooper of Kingston

Aimee Whitford & husband, Garrett of Knoxville

Corey Griffith & wife, Katy of Oak Ridge

Whitney Carroll & husband, Jessie of Coalfield

David Calfee & wife, Camille of Cleveland

Misti Love & husband, Bert of Kingston

Great-grandchildren

Zachary & Nicholas Sheldon, Bryce, Kailey & Maci Jackson,

Elizabeth & Kevin Cooper, Jackson & Bennett Whitford,

Ford & Tucker Griffith, Clayton McGill, Dylan & Emma Love

Sisters Georgia Roysden Pollard of Oliver Springs

Betty Caylor & husband, Bill of Oak Ridge

Brothers George W. Roysden, Jr., of Union Point, GA

Scott Roysden & wife, Linda of Conyers, GA

Brothers-in-law Boyd Griffith & wife, Renda of LaPort, IN

Kermit Justice of Coalfield

Sister-in-law Virginia Griffith of Oliver Springs

Special Niece Patricia Greene of Oliver Springs

A host of nieces & nephews who loved their Aunt Sissy, and extended family & friends, who counted it a blessing to have her in their lives.

Special thanks for her sitter, Sharon Harvey, with East Tennessee Personal Care and her hospice nurse, Wendy and her aide, Ashley, of Avalon Hospice, who helped the family and allowed them to keep her at home.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston with Celebration of Life following at 7:00 p.m., in the sanctuary with Pastor Rod Garrett and Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon, Friday at the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield. Those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at 11:00 a.m., at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.