Update: Roane incident began with domestic call

Updating a story we brought you Tuesday, an incident that ended up with the Knox County Bomb Squad being called into Rockwood to dispose of an “explosive device” Sunday night began earlier in the day with a domestic situation.

Roane County authorities tell our partners at BBB-TV that deputies had been called to a home on Eureka Road Sunday afternoon to serve an order of protection against a man who had been staying there, but when they arrived, they were unable to locate the subject.

Later that night, a woman called and told officers she believed the home needed to be checked for explosive devices.

Knox County Bomb Squad members removed a suspicious device from the home and, according to BBB, detonated at a location “near the water.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is now leading the investigation. To this point, no charges have been file din connection with the incident that blocked a section of Eureka Road for about two and a half hours Sunday night.