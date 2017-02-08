Tuesday night (Feb. 7) high school roundball round-up

Illness across the area cut into Tuesday night’s local high school basketball schedule but several games were played.

On WYSH Tuesday, the Anderson County Lady Mavs jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter but were outscored in the second by Clinton 17-2 and trailed 25-21 at halftime. From there, the back-and-forth affair continued until Anderson County’s Ashlynn Phillips hit the go-ahead lay-up with 3.2 seconds to go and the Lady Dragons could not get off a potentially-game-winning shot as time expired, giving Anderson County a 42-41 win and a sweep of the regular season Crosstown Showdown.

Anderson County improved to 10-18, 7-8 in D3AAA and moved into fifth place behind 12 points from hot-shooting Jamie Poore and 10 points and 12 rebounds from dynamic post player Brooklin McCoy.

Clinton fell to 8-18, 5-10 in D3AAA and are now locked into the sixth seed in next week’s District tournament, which will be played at Clinton. Destiny Jones scored nine points to lead a balanced, if not prolific attack. Ally Evans notched eight points and 15 rebounds, while Kinley Martin and Nikki Jones scored six points each.

In the nightcap, the Clinton boys celebrated Senior Night in style with an 88-57 win over Anderson County that gave them the two-game sweep of the regular season series.

Clinton (9-15, 6-9 D3AAA) broke a tie for sixth place with the Mavericks as SJ Powers scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Daraon Jones scored 19 points. Travon Hill continued his double-double output with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Demarea Whitt added 11.

Anderson County fell to 14-15, 5-10 despite Spencer Chandler’s 15 points and Riley Sexton’s 13.

Elsewhere, the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats clinched the regular season District 3AAA title with a 59-54 win at home over Campbell County. Oak Ridge was led by Jamie Golden’s 22 points while CCHS was led by Skylar Boshears’ 17 points.

The Oak Ridge boys continued their winning ways, fending off the Cougars 73-50. Anthony Gibson paced a balanced Oak Ridge attack with 20 points while Jacob Walden scored 14 to lead the Cougars.

OTHER SCORES (as reported)

Oliver Springs girls 41 Sunbright 14

Midway girls 59 Concord Christian 15…Midway boys 72 Concord Christian 70 (OT)

Kingston girls 44 Loudon 28…Kingston boys 60 Loudon 38

Oneida girls 57 Wartburg 54 (OT)…Wartburg boys 78 Oneida 61

Oakdale boys 84 Harriman 75