Tuesday hoops round-up

Tuesday was a busy night on the high school hardwood.

Clinton girls 57 Central 38: Clinton overcame a sluggish start to play one of their most complete games of the season and pull away from Central to complete the regular season sweep. Clinton was led by Ally Evans with 18 points but got at least seven points from four other Lady Dragons (Nikki Jones 12; Abby Stinnett 9 points & 6 rebounds; Danyel Joy 8 points and Kinley Martin with 7 points and 6 rebounds). CHS improved to 8-15, 5-8 with the win.

Central boys 66 Clinton 58: The Dragons’ inability to convert around the basket let Central jump out to a 17-point third-quarter lead and allowed the Bobcats to hold off a late rally that saw Clinton pull to within two points in the fourth quarter. Daraon Jones led Clinton with 22 points and Clinton fell to 7-15, 4-9.

Halls girls 58 Anderson County 46 (Brooklin McCoy 17 points and 12 rebounds for AC)…Halls boys 59 Anderson County 33

Oliver Springs girls 44 Oakdale 23…Oakdale boys 73 Oliver Springs 61

Campbell County girls 46 Powell 44…Powell boys 62 Campbell County 59

Gibbs girls 51 Karns 36…Karns boys 96 Gibbs 54

Grace Christian boys 82 Harriman 80 (girls’ score not reported)

Midway girls 42 Sunbright 30…Midway boys 70 Sunbright 60

Wartburg girls 44 Rockwood 35…Wartburg boys 44 Rockwood 35

Oneida girls 65 Coalfield 37…Coalfield boys 65 Oneida 51

Kingston girls 31 Alcoa 21…Alcoa boys 55 Kingston 41