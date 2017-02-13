Today (Monday Feb. 13th) is ‘Dine & Donate’ Day

On Monday, February 13, eleven local restaurants will “share the love” by donating a portion of their sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC. ADFAC’s February Dine & Donate event provides an early opportunity to treat loved ones to a special meal, all while supporting ADFAC’s charitable work and community restaurants, a press release said.

The participating restaurants are:

In Clinton

Gondolier

Hoskins

Riverview Grill

In Oak Ridge

Burchfield’s

Dean’s

Gallo Loco

Mediterranean Delight

Outback

Razzleberry’s

Soup Kitchen

In Clinton (both locations), Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top

Subway

Several business and media sponsors have also stepped up to support Dine & Donate 2017, including Oak Ridge Today, Leidos, UT-Battelle, TNBank, ORNL Federal Credit Union, J&M’s Butcher Shop and Randy Mcfarland-State Farm Agent, the press release said.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) is an independent nonprofit agency established in 1987, and it exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.