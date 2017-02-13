Home / Community Bulletin Board / Today (Monday Feb. 13th) is ‘Dine & Donate’ Day

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

On Monday, February 13, eleven local restaurants will “share the love” by donating a portion of their sales to support Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC. ADFAC’s February Dine & Donate event provides an early opportunity to treat loved ones to a special meal, all while supporting ADFAC’s charitable work and community restaurants, a press release said.

The participating restaurants are:

In Clinton

  • Gondolier
  • Hoskins
  • Riverview Grill

In Oak Ridge

  • Burchfield’s
  • Dean’s
  • Gallo Loco
  • Mediterranean Delight
  • Outback
  • Razzleberry’s
  • Soup Kitchen

In Clinton (both locations), Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top

  • Subway

Several business and media sponsors have also stepped up to support Dine & Donate 2017, including Oak Ridge Today, Leidos, UT-Battelle, TNBank, ORNL Federal Credit Union, J&M’s Butcher Shop and Randy Mcfarland-State Farm Agent, the press release said.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) is an independent nonprofit agency established in 1987, and it exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its Social Services and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

