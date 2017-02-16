Timothy Jones age 51, of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at his parents’ home in Clinton, TN. Timothy was a Shriner, and a Mason at the Alpha Lodge in Clinton, TN. He was very intelligent, good at anything he attempted to do, and installed carpet very well. Timothy was very humble, and giving to others. He was adventurous and enjoyed traveling, and going on cruises.

Timothy is survived by his parents, Fred and Mary Ruth Jones of Clinton, TN; brothers, Clifford Jones and Donna of Clinton, TN, and Cory Jones of Clinton, TN; sister, Marvell Phillips and husband, Larry of Clinton, TN; nieces and nephews, Danielle and Bud, Dan and Jessica, Erin, Megan, and Neil; 3 great nieces and nephews, Zachary, Austin, Cody, Natalie, Isabella, and Sophie; step daughter, Melinda Phillips and husband, Justin Phillips of Clinton, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Timothy’s family and friends will have a graveside service at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN with Rev. Jack Palmer officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/