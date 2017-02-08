TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Rockwood

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Harriman man in Roane County on Tuesday afternoon.

The TBI says that at around 1:30 pm, Rockwood Police Department received information that a man identified as possibly suicidal, 58-year-old Quintin Swicegood, was in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Gateway Avenue in Rockwood.

In a news release you can read in its entirety on our website, the TBI says that preliminary evidence indicates that when officers arrived and made contact with Swicegood, he pulled a gun. “The situation escalated and resulted in one Rockwood officer and Swicegood firing their weapons,”.according to the release. At least one bullet struck Swicegood, and he died at the scene.

It initially appeared Swicegood died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an autopsy will be performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. Per agency policy, the TBI has not identified the officer in the case. The investigation is ongoing, findings of which will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

(TBI release) At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Rockwood, Roane County.

Earlier today, after receiving information about a subject identified as possibly suicidal, authorities in Roane County issued a Be-On-The-Lookout (BOLO) for Quintin Swicegood (DOB 3-10-58), of Harriman. Shortly before 1:30 PM EST, the Rockwood Police Department received information Swicegood was in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Gateway Avenue. Preliminary information indicates the officers arrived to the location and made contact with Swicegood, who during the initial contact, produced a handgun. The situation escalated and resulted in one Rockwood officer and Swicegood firing their weapons. At least one bullet struck Swicegood, who died at the scene. Though it initially appeared Swicegood died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, an autopsy will be performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center as part of the ongoing investigation.

TBI Agents continue to gather additional relevant evidence and interviews. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his further review and consideration.

Per the agency’s policy, the TBI does not identify the law enforcement officer/s involved in these types of matters and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department/s.