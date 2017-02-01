Home / Community Bulletin Board / Smokies offer info on World Series trophy visit

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies)  As announced last week, the Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour, presented by State Farm, will be making a stop at Smokies Stadium on Thursday, February 2. The event will share the team’s historic trophy with area Cubs fans and will help raise awareness and funds for the Smokies’ designated wildfire recovery organization. 

Cubs Charities has generously matched a $10,000 donation from the Smokies to help aid the Smokies’ fundraising effort for wildfire recovery. The new non-profit organization receiving these donations will be identified on Thursday at the trophy tour event.  Representing Cubs Charities will be Mike Lufrano, Chicago Cubs Executive Vice President of Community Affairs, and the Smokies will be represented by owner, Randy Boyd. 

Fans will be able to view the World Series Trophy while it is on display.  In addition, fans will have an opportunity to have a picture taken with the trophy for a $10 minimum donation to wildfire recovery.  There is a limit of one photo opportunity per person.  

The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure their ability to see the trophy. Additional fans will be accommodated if time permits. Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, however, fans are not required to remain at the stadium. The line to view the trophy for those with wristbands will form at 12:30 p.m. Everyone with a wristband should be in line no later than 1:30 p.m. 

After viewing the trophy, ballpark fare such as hot dogs and Pepsi products as well as merchandise celebrating the Cubs historic World Series Championship will be available for purchase. A portion of these proceeds also will be donated to wildfire recovery.

To learn more about the Tennessee Smokies, visit www.smokiesbaseball.com.

