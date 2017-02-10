Samantha Hembree Taylor, age 29, of Vasper, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at her home. She was born on March 17, 1987 in Oak Ridge, TN to Johnnie and Sandra Tindell Hembree. Samantha loved spending time with her family especially her husband of 9 years and children. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by, Grandfathers, Mart Hembree and Billy Tindell, Cousin, Weston Michael Clark.





Survived by:

Husband……………..Corey Taylor

Children………………Corbyn, Collyn, Coltyn and Shealyn Taylor

Parents……………….Johnnie and Sandra Hembree

Grandmothers……Jeanette Hembree and Ruthie Tindell

Mother and Father in law…… Leroy and Kathryn Taylor

A host of other family and friends