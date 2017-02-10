Samantha Hembree Taylor, age 29, of Vasper, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at her home. She was born on March 17, 1987 in Oak Ridge, TN to Johnnie and Sandra Tindell Hembree. Samantha loved spending time with her family especially her husband of 9 years and children. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by, Grandfathers, Mart Hembree and Billy Tindell, Cousin, Weston Michael Clark.
Survived by:
Husband……………..Corey Taylor
Children………………Corbyn, Collyn, Coltyn and Shealyn Taylor
Parents……………….Johnnie and Sandra Hembree
Grandmothers……Jeanette Hembree and Ruthie Tindell
Mother and Father in law…… Leroy and Kathryn Taylor
A host of other family and friends
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 11-1PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00PM with Rev. Kenny Gillum officiating. Samantha’s interment will follow at the New Vasper Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. www.holleygamble.com