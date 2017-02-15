Sally Spears Stair, age 78 of Clinton was reunited with her sweet son, husband, and mother on Saturday, February 11, 2017. She retired from Briarcliff Healthcare Center as an LPN in 2014. Sally found the Joy in all things, and she walked life without judgement. The warmth that existed within her heart was powerful enough to cure all the worlds of hurt and her quilting could cover the surface. She’ll be forever remembered for her amazing strength and genuine acceptance. Preceded in death by husband, Gilbert “Foozie” Stair; son, Mark Reece Stair; mother, Lois Anderson Greene.

Sally is survived by:

Granddaughter………… Stefanie Stair of Clinton

Daughter……………… Dreama Stair of Clinton

Daughter-in-law….. Carla Goins & husband Jeff of Knoxville

Several loving nieces, nephews, and special friends

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com