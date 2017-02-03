Home / Community Bulletin Board / RSCC ‘Middle College’ program subject of Lunch with the League

Jim Harris

An official from Roane State Community College will provide an overview of the college’s Middle College during a Tuesday meeting.

Diane Ward, vice president for student learning at Roane State Community College, will be the guest speaker at Lunch with the League on Tuesday, February 7. The program will be held at noon in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, which is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The public is invited.

“Middle College is a program where rising high school juniors carry a full college schedule in the morning and a high school schedule in the afternoon,” Ward said in a press release. “The goal is for these students to obtain a high school diploma and an associate’s degree at the same time. Currently, Roane State is in partnership with three different school systems to offer this program on three of our campuses.”

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, Lunch with the League is open to the public. There is no cost to attend, and reservations are not needed. Box lunches will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $8, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea are provided.

