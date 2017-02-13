Rockwood HS principal arrested, suspended

Rockwood High School Principal Christopher Cawood was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic assault following an incident early Saturday morning.

The alleged victim is Cawood’s wife, Midway Middle School Principal Amy Cawood.

Roane County deputies were called to a home on River Road shortly after 1 am on a call about a domestic disturbance. While en route, they received a second call, this one from a 15-year-old girl who told dispatchers that her father and stepmother were fighting and she had run to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Christopher Cawood told officers that he and his wife had gotten into an argument on the way back from a restaurant. He showed signs of minor injuries. Deputies placed him in the back of a patrol car and spoke to Amy Cawood, who said they had begun arguing over pictures on his cellphone when the fight turned physical. Both of their phones were broken during the incident.

Deputies reported that Amy Cawood had bruises and bumps on her face as well as a bloody lip. She admitted they had been fighting but refused to tell deputies exactly how the injuries had occurred.

Deputies said their investigation determined that Christopher Cawood was the primary aggressor and he was taken to the Roane County Jail and booked on a charge of domestic assault.

Roane County school leaders say they are aware of the charges against Cawood and have placed him on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The teen was released to her mother’s care.