Roane receives grant for recycling equipment

(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced $2,071,417 in recycling equipment, recycling rebates and used oil grants for FY 2017 projects to help reduce landfill waste in Tennessee and move materials to the best highest use.

“This grant program encourages and supports local communities to meet their solid waste and recycling goals,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau. “Local governments can divert more waste from landfills through infrastructure upgrades and providing convenient opportunities for residents to get engaged in the process.”

Recycling Equipment Grants and the Recycling Rebates are authorized by the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991 and are supported by the Tennessee Solid Waste Management Fund, which is administered by TDEC. The fund receives revenues from a state surcharge on each ton of solid waste disposed in landfills and from a fee on new tires sold in the state.

Used Oil Grants are authorized under the Used Oil Collection Act of 1993 and are funded by the Used Oil Collection Fund, which receives its revenues from a two cent ($0.02) fee collected against every quart of oil sold.

“By collecting used oil in an environmentally responsible way, it helps prevent contamination in our rivers, streams and groundwater,” said Tisha Calabrese-Benton, Director of TDEC’s Division of Water Resources.

Recycling Equipment Grant

Recycling equipment grants may be used to purchase key equipment for new recycling programs, improve and expand the operation of existing systems or prepare recyclable materials for transport and marketing. Grants may be awarded to counties, cities, non-profit recycling organizations and solid waste authorities to help reach or exceed the goals set forth in the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991. Each recipient is required to match the state grant on a sliding scale basis. A local match of 10-50 percent is required based on an economic index that includes factors such as per capita income and property values in the jurisdiction to be served.

The recycling equipment grant will support the implementation of 2015-2025 Solid Waste and Materials Management Plan Objectives and will support local governments’ efforts toward achieving their waste reduction and recycling goals. Successful proposals demonstrate how the requested equipment will improve operating efficiencies or:

Increase recycling access and participation (Objective 2), by enhancing drop-off and curbside programs

Promote Material Processing and End Use in Tennessee (Objective 3)

Support new waste reduction and recycling technologies (Objective 5)

APPLICANT COUNTY MATCH AMOUNT GRANT AMOUNT EQUIPMENT DESCRIPTION