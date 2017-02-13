Roane Choral Society to perform March 4th

The Roane Choral Society will present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” at 3:00 p.m on Saturday March 4, 2017, at the O’Brien Theatre, Roane State Community College, Harriman campus. Brenda Luggie is the interim director; Slade Trammell is the accompanist. The performance highlights vocal and instrumental music from around the world. The Society’s Children’s Choir and the Roane State Celebration Singers and Concert Choir will also perform. This multimedia performance includes dance and other visual elements. Admission is by donation, suggested at $15 per person. See www.roanechoralsociety.org.