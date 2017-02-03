Road work set for Edgemoor in Oak Ridge Feb. 6-17

The Oak Ridge Public Works Department will be performing right-of-way maintenance on Edgemoor Road beginning Monday, February 6.

The maintenance project is estimated to be complete by Friday, February 17, providing there are no issues with weather or other unforeseen circumstances. The road work will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists should expect some delay in the flow of traffic during this time.

Residents are urged to use extreme care and caution while driving in the area, and we ask that you consider using alternate routes.

Call the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 if you have any questions.