Report: 20 apply for Norris city manager position

According to the Norris Bulletin, 20 people have applied for the city manager position in Norris.

Interim City Manager Joe Deatherage told the City Council Monday that the applicants include both men and women with a wide variety of previous work experience. While most of the applicants are from East Tennessee, Deatherage says that interest has been shown by people in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina as well.

The Council then plotted out the process to fill the vacancy. The Bulletin reports that there will be a special called meeting Monday February 20th at 4 pm, during which Council members will review the applicants and score them to determine which ones will be called in for interviews.

Interviews are expected to be conducted on February 27th and 28th as well as March 1st, all beginning at 5 pm. During the meeting on the 1st, if no second interviews are needed, Council could vote on their choice. March 4th has also been set aside for second interviews, if necessary, as well as a vote on the Council’s choice.

The city manager’s position opened up in December when the Council voted 3-2 not to renew the contract of Tim Hester. Deatherage was appointed to serve on an interim basis until Hester’s replacement can be hired.