Reminder: Father-Daughter Hike Saturday at UT Arboretum

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will offer a Father-Daughter Hike at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge on Saturday, February 18 at 9 AM. It’s the eighth year of the popular program, and is described as a fun, short trail hike of about one to 1.5 hours. The UT Arboretum is at 901 South Illinois Avenue. To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call (865) 483-3571