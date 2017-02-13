Regular season concludes Friday, Saturday

The high school basketball regular season wrapped up over the weekend.

FRIDAY

Clinton girls 43 Gibbs 33…The Lady Dragons were led by Nikki Jones’ 14 points as Clinton finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-18 and a D3AAA mark of 6-10, good for the #6 seed at this week’s District tournament, which will be played at Clinton.

Clinton boys 77 Gibbs 56…The Dragons cruised on the road as Daraon Jones scored all 16 of his points in the second half. Evan Winchester chipped in with 14 points, while Travon Hill had 12 and SJ Powers scored 11 points. Clinton finished the regular season at 10-15, 7-9 in D3AAA and are the fifth seed in this week’s District tourney.

Anderson County girls 39 Central 20…Central boys 51 Anderson County 44

Halls girls 66 Karns 18…Karns boys 77 Halls 71

Powell girls 48 Hardin Valley 45…Powell boys 64 Hardin Valley 52

Meigs County girls 58 Grace Christian 47…Grace Christian boys 77 Meigs County 64

Farragut girls 62 Coalfield 47…Farragut boys 71 Coalfield 50

Wartburg girls 42 Oakdale 31…Oakdale boys 63 Wartburg 61

SATURDAY

Campbell County girls 56 Gibbs 19…Campbell County boys 51 Gibbs 43

Fulton girls 48 Oak Ridge 47…Oak Ridge boys 76 Fulton 65

Powell girls 51 Central 23…Central boys 60 Powell 55