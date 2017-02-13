Home / Obituaries / Paul Lewis West, age 67, of Clinton

Paul Lewis West, age 67, of Clinton passed away on February 11, 2017 at Summit View of Rocky Top.  He was born September 17, 1949 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Melvin and Evelyn West. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Noble West and a sister, Wanda West.

He is survived by:

Wife………………….              Rhonda West of Clinton

Sons…………………..            Jonathan West & wife Tina of Clinton

Christopher West of Caryville

Brothers……………….         Archie West & wife Barbara of Clinton

James West

Sister………………….            Opal West

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at the Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Tim Delk officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

