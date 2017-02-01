Home / Featured / OS gets funding for utility upgrades

OS gets funding for utility upgrades

Jim Harris 41 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Officials with the Town of Oliver Springs have announced that Rural Development has recently funded a utility rehabilitation project with a grant of $2,999,700 and a loan of $4,470,000. The Mayor and Town Council will be making the formal announcement with Rural Development officials on Thursday February 2, 2017 at 6:15pm just prior to the Water Board meeting at Town Hall located at 717 Main Street Oliver Springs in the Town Council Chamber.

The public is welcome to attend and celebrate this bit of good news.

