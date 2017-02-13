ORT: OR schools name 8 Teachers of the Year

(Oak Ridge Today) Eight Teachers of the Year were announced Friday by Oak Ridge Schools.

Here is the Teacher of the Year at each Oak Ridge school:

Glenwood Elementary School—Kristi Boruff

Linden Elementary School—Glenda Bergener

Willow Brook Elementary School—Ashley Branson

Woodland Elementary School—Amy Brewer

Jefferson Middle School—Emily Haverkamp

Robertsville Middle School—Julie Kinder-MacMillan

Oak Ridge High School—Tom Froning

Secret City Academy—Lars Hondorf

