ORT: OR schools name 8 Teachers of the Year

(Oak Ridge Today) Eight Teachers of the Year were announced Friday by Oak Ridge Schools.

Here is the Teacher of the Year at each Oak Ridge school:

  • Glenwood Elementary School—Kristi Boruff
  • Linden Elementary School—Glenda Bergener
  • Willow Brook Elementary School—Ashley Branson
  • Woodland Elementary School—Amy Brewer
  • Jefferson Middle School—Emily Haverkamp
  • Robertsville Middle School—Julie Kinder-MacMillan
  • Oak Ridge High School—Tom Froning
  • Secret City Academy—Lars Hondorf

For more on each of these educators, visit out partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.

